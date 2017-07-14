10 Summer Dresses No One Else Will Have

Have you ever fallen down a shopping rabbit hole? You know, when one awesome brand leads you to another with a similar aesthetic, and then another, and then another? That's basically what happens when we shop on Tictail. Every two weeks, we'll be teaming up with the site — which makes it easy to discover emerging brands from around the world — to unearth a selection of brands you probably don't know about, but definitely should. Prepare to open a LOT of browser tabs.
Remember in high school when it felt like the end of the world to show up to homecoming or prom in the same dress as someone else? Sure, we've grown up a lot since then, but the same sentiment still stands — it's just no fun to arrive at work, rooftop drinks, or even a friend's bridal shower wearing something another person is. And unfortunately, it still happens, because it's just too easy to hit up your local Zara when you're in a pinch.
But, this problem can be easily solved — not only by picking dresses that are a little bolder and less expected, but also by shifting your attention to some of the indie brands making pieces no one else will have. And if you don't know where to find said pieces, well, Tictail has a plethora of them. Don't worry, you can still touch on all the trends that pique your interest at Reformation and Mango — they're just done in a different way, which means you can show up to any summer affair and know you'll be in something totally unique.
Ahead, Tictail's product merchandiser Anna Decilveo rounded up some of the best indie-made dresses to help keep you dancing to the beat of your own drum.