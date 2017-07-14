10 Summer Dresses No One Else Will Have

But, this problem can be easily solved — not only by picking dresses that are a little bolder and less expected, but also by shifting your attention to some of the indie brands making pieces no one else will have. And if you don't know where to find said pieces, well, Tictail has a plethora of them. Don't worry, you can still touch on all the trends that pique your interest at Reformation and Mango — they're just done in a different way, which means you can show up to any summer affair and know you'll be in something totally unique.