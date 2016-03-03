Why have just one wedding celebration when you can have two — especially if one of those fetes takes place in the Icelandic countryside? That's exactly what brides Maura McGill of LineUp Digital and Jess Caragliano of Terrorbird Media decided to do for their nuptials. The couple flew to Iceland for a small, intimate ceremony with family and friends, and then returned home to Brooklyn, where they had a second blowout celebration.
"While we had never been to Iceland, from afar, it seemed like such a magical place," says Caragliano. "The ceremony location remained a complete surprise until the moment we walked hand in hand. It involved walking together up a rocky path and around a bend, passing sheep along the way, and then everything opened up with gorgeous rocks and mountain views."
Two months later, McGill and Caragliano rented out the Music Hall of Williamsburg and — with help from Bethany Pickard of Brooklyn event planning company Modern Kicks — hosted a second celebration that featured DJ sets, tacos, and a badass drag show to close out the night. If there's one wedding we wish we'd been invited to, this might be it.