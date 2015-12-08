I Had A Gorgeous Wedding — & Then I Had Another One 3 Weeks Later

A Tale Of Two Cities

Along with cultural differences and parental expectations, clients’ growing interest in destination weddings is a common reason Park sees for having separate events. “A lot of my couples want their dream beach wedding in some far-flung location but also do something in their home city for people who aren’t able to travel,” she says. She recalls a bride and groom from London who recently had a small wedding in California (they wanted it to feel like a vacation for their friends) and also threw a local version when they got home.



When it comes to positioning multiple weddings to guests, both Iannotti and Park agree that it’s best to let everyone know about the celebrations ahead of time. “I’ve seen couples use hashags like #nancyandeddypartone and then switch to #nancyandeddyparttwo,” says Park. “People are going to know that there’s more than one wedding, and social media can let them take part in it all.”



“You just have to be careful not to overdo it and ask too much of your guests,” says Iannotti. “Make sure they know they can choose.”



That’s the approach bride-to-be Nina Sovani, a 29-year-old inventory manager at Rent the Runway, is taking. She got engaged to her fiancé, Abhijit, last January. They held a 500-person wedding in India (where their parents live) in September, along with what Sovani calls a “slightly more sane” 150-guest event in New York in November. Their theme: A Tale of Two Cities.



They told their friends to come to whichever was most convenient and exciting to them (or, if they really want, to both). “We want to show our American friends some of the fun cultural elements without making them travel across the world to sit through hours of ceremonies in a different language and eat off banana leaves,” Sovani says.



Having both weddings also appeased Sovani's and her fiancé’s families, who had started party-planning long before there was even a ring.



“When we brought our parents to meet each other four years ago, we left the room for 10 minutes and returned to find them discussing wedding plans,” says Sovani. “It was a very big deal to them. And when you grow up exposed to two different cultures, the wedding feels like a big symbol of that. It’s hard not to embrace both.”

