I Had A Gorgeous Wedding — & Then I Had Another One 3 Weeks Later

“Classically, we’ve seen that when people of different backgrounds or faiths get married, they either have a blended or a non-denominational ceremony,” says Brides executive editor Lauren Iannotti. “These days, we’ve seen many more couples doing two ceremonies and two receptions — one to authentically honor each of their cultural backgrounds.” She adds that the magazine has been featuring a “dual-wedding couple” per bimonthly issue lately.A record-high 40% of Americans who’ve tied the knot since 2010 married someone in a different religious group. And — as anyone who’s ever been to an engagement party, two bridal showers, a bachelorette weekend, a rehearsal dinner, and a next-day brunch knows — Americans are increasingly drawing out their nuptials. “We’re seeing couples organize entire weekends filled with different events, so people figure, might as well have two weddings,” says Iannotti, who recently learned of a bride and groom throwing two ceremonies and two receptions in a single day.Unable to find the intersection of one family's demands for a Christian ceremony and the other's request for belly dancers and hijabs, Los-Angeles-based bride Chris Oh and her husband Hesh opted to have three weddings, with separate guest lists for each occasion.Last November, the couple threw their dream wedding for 90 friends on the Sonoma Coast. They footed the bill themselves and called all the shots. They walked down the aisle to Justin Timberlake, decorated the venue with an Old Hollywood ambiance, and gave guests hangover-recovery kits as favors. “My mother would have flipped if that had been the wedding for her guests,” says 38-year-old Oh.Four months after wedding number one, Oh put on a “way more covered-up” white dress her mother had selected and walked down the aisle again, this time in front of 80 of her parents’ family and friends in a church. Her third wedding, in Egypt, was planned by her in-laws. “We’ve been socialized to think that one wedding has to accomplish everything,” says Oh. “But who makes these rules? Our own wedding ended up making an important statement to our parents: This is who we are.”For Oh’s Sonoma event, she worked with L.A.-based wedding planner Nancy Park, founder of the boutique firm So Happi Together . Park estimates that at least one-third of her clients in the past few years have thrown two or more weddings, largely in situations when parents’ requests and the couples’ desires are at odds.“The breaking point is almost always the venue,” Park says. “You wouldn’t believe how often a couple will love a vineyard or a cool co-op space, and the parents aren’t able to fit their guests or just can’t buy into it. That’s when it may become a matter of who is paying.”