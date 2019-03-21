I'm 29 & This Is How Much I Spent On My 6-Day Trip To Iceland With My S.O.

11:30 a.m. — We arrive at Sólheimajökull glacier. It’s an outlet glacier of the larger Mýrdalsjökull glacier, which covers Iceland’s most active volcano, Katla. The hike up to the glacier is windy and wet and I’m glad I put on my splash pants before we headed out. We spend about an hour and a half hiking around the glacial lagoon and end up close enough to touch the glacier. It cracks in the distance at one point and the sound is eerie. Fortunately the wind is at our backs on the way back to the car. At the car we have our sandwiches and dry out a bit before heading back to the Golden Circle.