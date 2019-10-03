I’m 23 & This Is How Much A Trip To Acadia National Park With My Friends Cost

Is there anything you wished you had time to do but didn’t?

Sea kayaking! R really wanted to do this while we were in Portland, but we just didn’t have enough time. I also would have loved to go on a whale watching tour, but the peak season for whale watching is more in the late summer/fall, so we wouldn’t have seen much. I will definitely come back to Maine though, so I can catch this next time!



Do you feel like you were there for the right length of time? Would you have come home sooner or stayed longer given the chance?

It honestly felt a little rushed. We flew in and out of Boston, so we had to do quite a bit of driving, and so less time was spent sight-seeing and hiking. I think because we had limited vacation days to work with, this was the most we could do and so we made it work. And if we didn’t have such craziness in the sense that there was a midnight trip to the hospital and two girls left early, we might have had more time to work more into our schedule. If I did it again, I would definitely take as much time as possible to stay here. There is so much to see and do, but also I would have wanted more time to just relax and enjoy it.