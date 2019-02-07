11 a.m. – We are excited to see Lake Bled in the daylight and set off on a walk through town and around the lake. It is raining, but we are excited to explore the destination and make the best of it. Halfway around the lake, we decide to veer off the path to climb up to Mala Ojstrica (a must for anyone visiting Lake Bled). We knew the hiking trail began somewhere in the general area, but did not have an exact starting point, so when we see a path leading up the hill, we assume we are on the right track... About halfway up a steep incline covered in damp leaves, we nervously decide to keep climbing in hopes of A) reaching our final destination B) finding a safer path back down. Ultimately, we reached the top and of course, we can hardly see the view due to all of the clouds and rain. Fortunately, there was a MUCH easier trail back down the hill.