I've tried a ridiculous amount of liquid lipsticks in my lifetime — they're the first thing I gravitate towards in Sephora or the R29 beauty closet. For a while, if you asked me which one is my favorite, I would have said something along the lines of: "It would be impossible to choose." Then, I tried a formula that made me eat my words. Perhaps unsurprisingly, it comes from beauty mogul Huda Kattan.
But what I look for in a liquid lippie may be different than what you require. I tend to prefer liquid formulas that veer towards the watery side. In my opinion, a thinner texture makes them less likely to get clumpy and crusty throughout the day. They also need to go on opaquely and evenly in just one coat. Oh, and if they're magically hydrating, too? Major plus.
Kattan's lipsticks check all my boxes. The formulation is pure liquid — no mousse-y or whipped quality here — and slides onto the lips with weightless ease. As the day goes on, the color fades gently and evenly without leaving a ring around my mouth. In the past few months, I've been almost exclusively wearing colors from the 16-shade range — Flirt (a tawny-brown nude) and Heartbreaker (a vibrant red) are my favorites. Am I calling off the liquid-lipstick hunt forever? Of course not, but these ones are definitely in my hall of fame.
Huda Beauty Liquid Matte Lipstick, $20, available at Sephora.
But what I look for in a liquid lippie may be different than what you require. I tend to prefer liquid formulas that veer towards the watery side. In my opinion, a thinner texture makes them less likely to get clumpy and crusty throughout the day. They also need to go on opaquely and evenly in just one coat. Oh, and if they're magically hydrating, too? Major plus.
Kattan's lipsticks check all my boxes. The formulation is pure liquid — no mousse-y or whipped quality here — and slides onto the lips with weightless ease. As the day goes on, the color fades gently and evenly without leaving a ring around my mouth. In the past few months, I've been almost exclusively wearing colors from the 16-shade range — Flirt (a tawny-brown nude) and Heartbreaker (a vibrant red) are my favorites. Am I calling off the liquid-lipstick hunt forever? Of course not, but these ones are definitely in my hall of fame.
Huda Beauty Liquid Matte Lipstick, $20, available at Sephora.
Advertisement