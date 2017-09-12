5 New Ways To Dress Up Your Denim For Work

C'mon people, it's 2017; when are we finally going to agree that jeans should be acceptable office wear? Unless your 9-to-5 is at a laid-back startup, chances are your work uniform only takes a turn towards denim on casual Fridays. But we're of the belief that your worn-in baby blues could take the place of pinstriped trousers any day, without infringing upon your boss-lady M.O. Even still, jeans have a pretty casual reputation that could benefit from a fresh interpretation. That's why we mapped out five styling moves that will turn your weekend heroes into bona-fide work threads.