How You Should Actually Be Washing Your Lingerie

Since we can barely be bothered to follow the care instructions on our normal clothing, dealing with delicate lingerie definitely feels like another chore we can get away with side-stepping. Those instructions are just suggestions, right? Wrong. If we're being grossly honest with ourselves, we wash our bras with the same infrequency with which we wash our jeans — a tri-annual cleansing once they start to smell. And, whenever we do get around to it, our method probably involves popping them in the washer (on delicate if we're feeling really attentive), and calling it a day. We usually remember not to throw them in the dryer, since that only results in bent underwire, stretched out straps, and lumpy padding.