How You Should Actually Be Washing Your Lingerie

We use clothing to express ourselves, but sometimes, it’s what we wear below the surface that makes us feel most powerful. This week, UndHER World is taking down the taboo of lingerie through personal stories, shoppable roundups, and a closer look at what lies underneath.
Since we can barely be bothered to follow the care instructions on our normal clothing, dealing with delicate lingerie definitely feels like another chore we can get away with side-stepping. Those instructions are just suggestions, right? Wrong. If we're being grossly honest with ourselves, we wash our bras with the same infrequency with which we wash our jeans — a tri-annual cleansing once they start to smell. And, whenever we do get around to it, our method probably involves popping them in the washer (on delicate if we're feeling really attentive), and calling it a day. We usually remember not to throw them in the dryer, since that only results in bent underwire, stretched out straps, and lumpy padding.
Well, it's time to resurface your grandmother's strict advice for scrubbing and hang-drying techniques. When we're investing as much cash as we are in the items we wear more than anything else in our closets, it makes sense we'd want to get as much longterm wear out of them as possible. Though there's no shortcut for properly caring for your lingerie, to make the task easier, ahead we're giving you a guide to effectively washing your underthings. Click through to remember the mantra: soak, rinse, and repeat!