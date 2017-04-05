These Skype Hacks Will Transform Your Messages & Video Chats

If you downloaded Skype when you went to college but have since abandoned it in favor of FaceTime, iMessage, or Slack, it's time to log back in.
Over the past few years, the messaging and video-calling app has added a host of new features that make it one of the best in the business. Where else can you add up to 25 people on a single video call and send files, photos, and videos of any size? Plus, you can now Skype with friends and coworkers regardless of whether they, too, have an account. Need to talk to a French researcher for a project or communicate with a colleague in Japan who doesn't speak English? Skype has an easy fix for that as well.
Ahead, seven hacks that will upgrade your messaging experience — from filters and hidden emoji to a very useful message-editing tool for when you wish you could turn back the clock.