Pre-Pandemic, I Had $10k In My Emergency Fund. Now, I Have $5

A month before the pandemic began, Eva quit her job due to burnout and stress and felt comfortable using her emergency fund to fall back on. "I had just started a food and travel blog, so I was making less than $500 a month off of that and used my savings to supplement my income until I could build my business," she says. "I also received those stimulus checks that went out to pretty much everyone, which also helped supplement my income along the way." In the winter, she also picked up a position with Burlington Coat Factory to make some extra cash.