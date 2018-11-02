Already feeling the holiday-party scene quickly gaining speed? Well, we've got a master class in festive late-fall styling just for you. R29's own senior fashion market editor Alyssa Coscarelli shares her best tips for nailing any number of events this season, from the after-work hang to the all-out sequin soiree. Think: pairing bedazzled ALDO kicks with an embellished sweater for subtle shine, remixing menswear with a three-piece suit and silvery metallic heels, or going full-on disco with a sparkly shift dress and pointed-toe pumps. Now, pop some Champagne, press play just above, and watch how the party prep all unfolds.
