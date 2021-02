How To Build A Successful Depop Shop — According To Sellers

Depop has also witnessed gentrification on the platform, as sellers list their low-priced thrifted finds with inflated prices — preventing buyers who seek out secondhand items because of their lower price tag from being able to buy them — and cleaning out inventory at thrift stores in places where people need affordable clothing the most. With this in mind, it's important to consider where you're are sourcing your clothing from and being mindful. Same goes with pricing. “Some sellers, especially on Depop, overprice items way above their market values... [but] they do not represent all of us,” says O’Neal.