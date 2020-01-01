Birth Chart Basics: From Rising Signs To Houses

Everyone also has “empty houses,” or houses on our charts with no planets in them. They represent areas of our life that can be a challenge for us. For example, my eighth house is empty. This house represents spending habits, as well as sex, death, transformation, and debt. My empty eighth house indicates that “if you had a million dollars, you might go wild and spend it all,” Stardust says. If your eleventh house, which represents friendship, community, humanitarian endeavors, and astrology, was empty, you “might need to put extra effort into working with other people,” Stardust says. In other words, you might really hate group projects.