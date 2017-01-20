At this point we all know there is no Starbucks secret menu. But with tens of thousands of possible off-menu drink combinations, resulting beverages can range from delightful (last summer’s buzzy Pink Drink) to utterly baffling (why would anyone willfully drink something unofficially dubbed Baby Vomit?)
To unlock the best of the endless flavor combos, we're turning to the experts. Stocked with a seemingly endless variety of caffeine, milk, and syrup, Starbucks baristas whip up both standard and special drinks daily. They’ve tasted the delicious and the distressing, and, if you ask nicely, they might let you in on their favorites.
Just remember when you order off menu, there’s a protocol. To win points with your barista, says one New York-based Starbucks supervisor, order by recipe instead of by the unofficial name that you may have seen online or heard about from a friend. When requesting the cotton candy frappuccino you spotted on Pinterest, for example, list the ingredients — tall vanilla bean frappuccino with one pump raspberry — to avoid any confusion.
Check out the off-menu blends Starbucks baristas from across the country love to drink, (unsurprisingly, no one mentioned Baby Vomit) and next time you stop into the ubiquitous coffee shop, ask yours. Who knows, you might just discover the next #PinkDrink.
"The Undertow"
2 or 3 pumps of your desired flavor syrup (I recommend vanilla, caramel or cinnamon dolce)
Slow poured half and half 1-2 oz.
Single or a double shot of espresso (floated over the half and half)
“Across the country, partners enjoy the Undertow. Before we unlock the doors it is common for the supervisor and the barista to chug one together to put some pep in their step. The drink should be consumed immediately so the temperature doesn't cool, or the shots settle. When this drink is made properly and chugged quickly you should feel a swirl of warm and cool then sweet in your mouth, hence the name Undertow.” — Samantha, New York
