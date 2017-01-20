At this point we all know there is no Starbucks secret menu. But with tens of thousands of possible off-menu drink combinations, resulting beverages can range from delightful (last summer’s buzzy Pink Drink) to utterly baffling (why would anyone wilfully drink something unofficially dubbed Baby Vomit?)
To unlock the best of the endless flavour combos, we're turning to the experts. Stocked with a seemingly endless variety of caffeine, milk, and syrup, Starbucks baristas whip up both standard and special drinks daily. They’ve tasted the delicious and the distressing, and, if you ask nicely, they might let you in on their favourites.
Just remember when you order off menu, there’s a protocol. To win points with your barista, says one New York-based Starbucks supervisor, order by recipe instead of by the unofficial name that you may have seen online or heard about from a friend. When requesting the cotton candy frappuccino you spotted on Pinterest, for example, list the ingredients — tall vanilla bean frappuccino with one pump raspberry — to avoid any confusion.
Check out the off-menu blends Starbucks baristas from across the country love to drink, (unsurprisingly, no one mentioned Baby Vomit) and next time you stop into the ubiquitous coffee shop, ask yours. Who knows, you might just discover the next #PinkDrink.