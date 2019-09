Reach Out To Brands

In an ideal world, brands will come to you with great opportunities for featuring their products in your posts. But, since you usually have to develop a strong following before a brand will take notice, it's worth it to start doing the legwork yourself. Even though she has 178,000 followers, Hirsch says that she still finds herself reaching out to brands. "There are so many people on Instagram that sometimes, a brand might not see you," Hirsch says. "You want to let people know that you're willing to work and want to work with them."The app Popular Pays is a great place to start. Brands such as Nike, Google, and Starbucks will post different jobs, and you can apply directly through the app to create content. Best of all: It's totally free. Even if you don't get accepted for a job, you won't lose money applying, and can apply to as many opportunities as possible.