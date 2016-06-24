Find Your Niche There are many strong Instagram accounts, so it's vital that you distinguish yours through your voice and your photos. "It's important to think about a point of view," says Evan Asano, founder and CEO of the influencer marketing agency, Mediakix. "What are you sharing about, and why do people want to follow you?"



Asano recommends looking at other accounts for inspiration and, when you do figure out what your unique take on fashion or food or travel is, be sure to engage with your audience. Comment on other people's accounts and respond to comments on your photos. The more you can interact and treat Instagram as a community rather than just a business, the better, Asano says.