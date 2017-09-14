How To Tackle Layering This Fall

We may be preaching to the choir, but there’s a finesse to getting layering down pat. To make it easier on ourselves, we try and abide by a simple three-part structure: bottom, middle, and top. Elementary, we know, but it's easy to overthink it when you're standing in front of your closet. The key also lies in selecting the right pieces — not just any old sweater will do. There's a balancing act to avoiding stiff, bulked up sleeves and exposed necklines, and with the steps ahead, we think we're getting that much closer to figuring it all out.