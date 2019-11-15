Layering Jackets Is The Winter-Dressing Power Move You Haven’t Tried Yet

Fortunately, there are a few tricks we rely on to get the most out of our winter wardrobe. Our go-to power move? Layering jackets. Most people think one coat or jacket suffices during the colder months. But with so much good outerwear to choose from, why limit yourself to just one piece at a time? Layering jackets means getting to show off not one but two favorites, while staying incredibly warm and toasty. It's the ultimate win-win.