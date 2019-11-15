Layering Jackets Is The Winter-Dressing Power Move You Haven’t Tried Yet

Winter dressing can be tricky: For starters, it's cold. On top of that, there's likely some form of precipitation falling from the sky, meaning your outfit needs to have serious protective elements. On the other hand, you want to look put-together — especially for all those holiday parties — and get at least some wear out of your impressive collection of medium-warm outerwear.
Fortunately, there are a few tricks we rely on to get the most out of our winter wardrobe. Our go-to power move? Layering jackets. Most people think one coat or jacket suffices during the colder months. But with so much good outerwear to choose from, why limit yourself to just one piece at a time? Layering jackets means getting to show off not one but two favorites, while staying incredibly warm and toasty. It's the ultimate win-win.
Of course, not all coats and jackets are designed to be worn on top of each other. Layering them correctly is very much a delicate art form. Yes, it requires style, but it also requires a little strategy. To make the process as smooth as possible, we rounded up a few options — from a classic Gap denim jacket to the coziest of teddy coats — that are tailor-made for layering.