How Do You Know If You're Asexual?

Eventually, Doré realized that he's asexual (he's now on the project team at the Asexual Visibility and Education Network ) and that there's a whole community of people out there just like him. And his story is a common experience for asexual people. A lot of asexual people start questioning themselves because they feel like they don't fit in. But, those feelings aren't the only way someone realizes they're asexual, Doré says. Some asexual people do have sex and don't totally hate it. But, often, they don't feel connected to sex, would be just as happy not having sex, don't care if they have sex or not, or might just be having sex to appease a partner. Then there are people who want nothing to do with sex at all.