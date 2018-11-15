Between OOO days, blissful tryptophan-induced naps, football, pies, and a sense of calm that can only exist prior to the storm that is Black Friday, there’s plenty to love about Thanksgiving. The absolute best part? Sitting around a table with the people you love. But what if you can’t actually make it home for the holiday?
Rather than spending the long weekend alone or, worse, nestled up with boring takeout, rally up everyone who is around (or make a plan for before everyone leaves) to throw an unforgettable Friendsgiving. Not sure where to start? NBD, because together with American Express, and its Cash Magnet® Card, we’ve put together a cheat sheet from a few Friendsgiving experts that’ll make hosting your own informal T-day dinner super easy. Click through for seven simple tips, then get ready to press send on that group invite text.