The $5 Trick Celebrity Manicurists Use To Fix A Broken Nail Fast

In Hollywood, the show must go on. When your hair gets stuck in a fan, you keep singing. When you faceplant on your way to the stage, you dust yourself off and soldier through your acceptance speech. And when you break a nail on set, you bust out the industrial-strength glue and get back out in front of the camera.
Rips and tears happen a lot — just ask manicurist Jackie Saulsbery, who once had to perform urgent manicure surgery on Jennifer Hudson in the middle of shooting a commercial. In those moments, the pros have a kit of products to seal a break fast. Steal their exact tricks, ahead.