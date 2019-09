How To Make Eating Someone Out More Interesting

"Edging" is a sexual trick some people use to make orgasms more intense. The idea is that you build tension up to the point where your partner (or you, if you're masturbating) almost has an orgasm . And then you back off. "You can tell by 'oohs' and 'ahhs' whether your partner is getting close," Dr. Fleming says. When it seems like they're about to come, stop licking. And then, slowly start to tease them again."You're building more intense orgasm, by getting close and backing off," she says. "Because the more aroused someone is, the more intense their orgasm will be."Also, edging can be fun for the partner who's giving oral. If you're the kind of person who gets turned on by pleasing other people, repeatedly bringing your partner to the brink of orgasm can be extremely hot.