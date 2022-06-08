How To Make Eating Someone Out More Interesting

Some people call it the "oral sex gap," but no matter the name, the fact is that women (at least, those who have sex with men) receive oral sex less often both because men are less likely to offer and because women are less likely to ask. Some women struggle to get out of their own heads when it comes to oral (not surprising, since women are socialised to please everyone except themselves) and some don't like it because they find it boring.
While it's totally fine for oral sex to be off your sex "menu" once you've given it a fair try, sexologist Megan Fleming, PhD, hopes that everyone at least gives oral a fighting chance. That means, trying multiple times and doing different things each time. So maybe you're not into laying back while someone licks your clitoris, but have you ever tried having someone suck on it?
Sucking (instead of licking) is just one way to add some variety to your oral game. Ahead, Dr. Fleming gives more suggestions of techniques and products that can make both giving and receiving oral sex more interesting, intense, and fun.