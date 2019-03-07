5 Things You Need To Know Before Coloring Your Weave

If you want to color your weave, first make sure you purchase 100% human hair. Synthetic hair will essentially fall apart if bleached or exposed to high heat. Also, even though your hair may be labeled "human," it doesn't necessarily mean it's "virgin." The hair still goes through a level of processing before it's wefted to the track. (This could include a chemical cleaning process or imprinting a curl pattern.) Any processing can affect how the hair reacts to color.