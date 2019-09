How To Dress For Every Sort Of Winter Forecast

To help deal, we’ve outlined four different outfit ideas for each of the diverse winter climates, from one coast to the other. The one thing each look has in common? The leggings and long-sleeve tops from Cuddl Duds keep them cozy, serving as either base layers or standalone pieces. Ahead, we present how we would assemble the looks for every winter situation. As you’ll see, there are plenty of ways to stay stylish and cute this season, even if your surroundings aren’t.