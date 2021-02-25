A Guide To Buying Your Perfect Bra Online

“Bras are very complicated little garments,” says Sarah Sullivan, creative director of four-year-old lingerie startup Lively. Despite being the reliable workhorses of our wardrobes, the supportive undergarment causes an undue amount of agonizing; wearing one can be a legitimate pain, and finding one that actually fits is a whole new level of headache. If bra-shopping IRL wasn't daunting enough already, our hunt for the perfect brassiere was further thwarted when a global pandemic forced us all into a suspended online-shopping state. Since battling a litany of virtual lingerie options sounds scary, we're here to make this purchase journey as pleasant as possible. Buying the right over-the-shoulder-boulder-holder from the comfort of your own home has actually never been easier, thanks to scores of well-equipped sites that boast encyclopedic-style fit guides and very generous return policies. As Sullivan points out, “the best fitting room is your own room, with your own mirror and your own clothes.” There are certainly some tools, tips, and tricks that will make the online search for underthings a smoother one, which we’ve outlined below. But, rest assured, it is possible to find the perfect bra without getting up from your swivel chair. Read on for the
best bust practices and destinations to get it done.
Find Your Measurements
While you may think it requires some kind of lingerie doctorate to determine your band measurement (that’s the number component) and cup size (the letter designation), the math is pretty simple — subtract your under-boob ribcage circumference from the circumference of your breasts at their fullest point, and the number you’re left with correlates to your alphabetical cup size.
Use The Proper Tools
It’s best to use a soft measuring tape to find your dimensions, says Sullivan, but if you don’t have a tool that specific on hand, there are hacks: “You could do a belt or a string” — and for measuring, she says, “a dollar bill is six inches [long] — I’ve seen people use that.” A mirror will help you ensure that your measuring tool is positioned correctly, and Sullivan also recommends “wearing either an unlined or very lightly lined bra so that you can see what size you are in something.”
Consult Online Fit Guides & Customer Service Resources
Don’t assume that you’re entering some kind of faceless abyss when you hit a DTC dot-com — your average lingerie e-tailer is probably better staffed than that hipper-than-thou neighborhood boutique with a lone salesperson manning the cash-wrap. Whether it’s a stalwart multi-brand retailer like Bare Necessities or a digitally-native newcomer in the manner of Lively, plenty of online under-shops offer detailed size guides, fit quizzes, and customer-service bots ready to serve up answers to your burning (bra) questions.
Rachel Krause, deputy beauty director at Refinery29, used the “SUPER simple” size chart to figure out her fit at True & Co, and photo editor Kaitlyn Flannagan took advantage of a fit quiz and customer service chat while browsing the mesh wares at culty brand Cuup last month. And, if you miss the experience of face-to-face interaction with an informed under-guru, Lively offers 30-minute virtual fittings where customers can ask questions and have their fit evaluated via video.
Know What Type Of Support You Want
Finally, we don’t need to remind you that the world of undergarments is a vast one, replete with bras of every conceivable shape, size, support level, and fabrication. Sullivan advises that shoppers give some thought to what kind of bra they’re looking for prior to diving into the digital shopping experience: “Is it modesty that you're looking for, or extra support, or comfort, or a fashion fabric?” Having some inkling of your criteria before committing your precious moments to browsing will help lessen add-to-cart fatigue.
Best Places To Buy A Bra Online
