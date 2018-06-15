How My Father Prepared Me To Be A Modern Dad

From baseball cards to T-ball to basketball to running to ska, you always took an interest in what I was doing. I don’t feel like that was the case with all the dads in our neighborhood. Why was it so important for you to take an active role in the stuff I was doing?

When you were younger, it did seem like there weren't that many fathers who were that into what was going on with their kids. You don’t know what your kids are going to get into, but you got into sports and things I was already interested in. I was always into basketball when I was a kid. I didn’t necessarily hope it was something you’d follow through with, but it was something I had some experience with. It seemed like a pretty natural fit. With T-ball, obviously I played baseball as a kid. When you did the karate thing, it wasn’t something I would’ve done on my own, so it was a good opportunity to see if we both would follow through with it. Obviously, that didn’t turn out that well.