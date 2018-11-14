Skip navigation!
Kenneth Partridge
Music
30 Songs From 1994 You Need To Listen To Right Now
Kenneth Partridge
Nov 14, 2018
Work & Money
How My Father Prepared Me To Be A Modern Dad
Kenneth Partridge
Jun 15, 2018
Movies
How Well Do Your Favorite Shows Capture Real Life In NYC?
Kenneth Partridge
Sep 19, 2017
Music
15 Irish Bands To Listen To On St. Patrick's Day Instead of U2
Two things about St. Patrick's Day: Everyone is Irish, and most people are pretty annoying. Since no one remembers what the holiday is actually about
by
Kenneth Partridge
Election 2016
Even My Newborn Sees The Problem With Voting For Trump
Earlier this month, my wife and I welcomed our first child, a beautiful baby boy who now resides in a Brooklyn apartment filled with vinyl records, CDs,
by
Kenneth Partridge
Sex
I Hate Kids, But My Wife & I Are Having A Baby
For years, I’ve been telling my wife that we should form a band. Never mind that I’m a hack guitarist and she claps like Hillary Clinton at the 1993
by
Kenneth Partridge
Movies
28 Reasons
Empire Records
Is the Ultimate ‘90s Movie
If the honorable Judge Lance Ito were to impanel a jury of '90s experts (Pauley Shore, Pam Anderson, Blind Melon’s bee girl) and task it with picking
by
Kenneth Partridge
Music
30 Reasons We're Still Obsessed With '90s R&B
However history remembers PBR&B — that woozy strain of cool-kid R&B typified by artists like The Weeknd, Miguel, and How to Dress Well — it's
by
Kenneth Partridge
Music
How Female Rockers Deal With Gender Stereotypes
Some things never go out of style. Take, for instance, sunny, swirly '60s garage rock — a psychedelic sound that The Bangles revved up for the New
by
Kenneth Partridge
Music
9 Magical And/Or Mysterious Moments In Beatles History
Every April 10 is a little bittersweet for Beatles fans. On this day 45 years ago, as part of a promotional push for his solo debut, Paul McCartney issued
by
Kenneth Partridge
Music
This Is An Album For The Lone Wolves
The title of the new Waxahatchee record, Ivy Tripp, refers to a type of personal quest for happiness that your parents might not understand. Then
by
Kenneth Partridge
Music
ICYMI: 9 Female Acts Everyone Was Talking About At SXSW
The biggest challenge of SXSW, after pacing yourself with the beer and tacos, is catching all those "can't miss" acts everyone is buzzing about. You'll
by
Kenneth Partridge
Music
The New Album We Can't Stop Listening To
After the massive global success of Electra Heart, the 2012 sophomore effort by Welsh alt-pop sensation Marina Diamandis — a.k.a. Marina and the
by
Kenneth Partridge
Music
Purity Ring Made a Great New Album It Hopes Taylor Swift Likes
The body of work we may eventually call the "Book of Megan James" is now two chapters long. This week, James and Corin Roddick, her partner in the
by
Kenneth Partridge
Music
2015 Grammy Wish List: These Things, Please
Like the artists they honor, the Grammys can run the gamut from cloying and boring to inspiring and massively entertaining. The watchability from minute
by
Kenneth Partridge
Music
The Complete, Freewheelin' Guide To Bob Dylan
With time on the X axis and quality on the Y, the graphical representation of Bob Dylan's catalog resembles a child's sketch of mountains, or maybe a
by
Kenneth Partridge
Music
A Definitive Ranking Of The Last 22 Super Bowl Halftime Shows
This Sunday, at Super Bowl XLIX, expect deflated footballs and inflated egos as the Patriots battle the Seahawks and Katy Perry and Lenny Kravitz rock the
by
Kenneth Partridge
Music
20 Early Aughts Bands You Forgot You Loved
In 2004, no one was thinking about 1994, and that's not just because too few years had passed for nostalgia to really set in. The Naughty Aughties were
by
Kenneth Partridge
Movies
30 Years Later, 30 Reasons We Still Love VH1
It starts off like a Cinderella story: Once upon a time, in 1985, MTV got a nerdy stepsister called VH1. That stood for Video Hits One, and it was a
by
Kenneth Partridge
Books & Art
A Study In Fetishisms
Explores Your Dark Desires
That flag on the moon sure is cool. So are microwave ovens, rock ‘n’ roll, and those Caddies with the big-ass fins. In the middle part of the 20th
by
Kenneth Partridge
Music
Why You Should Put This Pop Star On Your Playlist Immediately
In 2014, a year dominated by savvy female hitmakers, the smartest artists recognized the false dilemma that now exists between pop and anti-pop, prom
by
Kenneth Partridge
Music
The 29 Most Memorable Music Moments Of 2K14
I's hard to sum up the year in music in just a few sentences. Hell, it's hard to sum it up in just 29 moments. EDM fatigue set in, while British crooners
by
Kenneth Partridge
Music
These Are The Weirdest Holiday Albums, Ever
Christmas is the only holiday with its own genre of music — and, as far as genres go, this one’s pretty broad. Every artist with affection for the
by
Kenneth Partridge
Entertainment News
A To Jay Z: Everything You Need To Know About Beyoncé's Husband
As Gloria Carter tells us on track two of Jay-Z’s 2003 would-be swan song The Black Album, "Shawn Carter was born on December 4, weighing in at 10
by
Kenneth Partridge
Books & Art
How PostSecret Won The World's Trust
For years, Frank Warren figured he’d started PostSecret to help other people. Back in 2004, while working a “boring job” that motivated him to
by
Kenneth Partridge
Entertainment News
John Waters Wows The Festival Crowds On New Tour
A filmmaker by trade, John Waters belongs to that rarest class of American entertainers. More than his beloved cult movies — Pink Flamingos, Cry-Baby,
by
Kenneth Partridge
Music
Your Playlist For The Coolest Halloween Party Ever
At the heart of everyone’s favorite holiday there lies a false choice: Trick or treat? Since when is being teased and deceived not a recipe for fun?
by
Kenneth Partridge
Music
16 Albums By Female Artists You Gotta Hear Before 2015
Between now and the end of the year, labels big and small will roll out their hottest product. It’s the fourth quarter, y’all, and much of the hubbub
by
Kenneth Partridge
Music
Meet The Edgiest Music Festival Out There
Basilica Soundscape isn’t quite the “anti-festival” that organizers Brandon Stosuy (of Pitchfork), Brain DeRan (of Leg Up! Management), and
by
Kenneth Partridge
Music
20 Songs That'll Bring Out The Clean Freak In You
Wasn’t summer fun? You lived. You loved. You lost. You learned. You were so busy being fancy, in fact, that you let your home go to pot. Luckily,
by
Kenneth Partridge
