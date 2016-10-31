Velvet isn't just the fashion world's favorite fall fabric — it's also an eye makeup technique used to create a gaze just as vibrant and luxurious as the dress or jacket you're currently lusting after. Enter: velvet lashes, a method that relies upon bright colors and a mix of formulas to make your average liner-and-mascara look colorful, textured, and extremely cool.
Layering in the textile's signature jewel-tone shades, our velvet-lashes technique amplifies your go-to beauty basics with autumn's decadence and adds a pop of fall color worthy of all our pumpkin-spiced dreams. Bonus? You probably already own everything you need.
Watch the video above for a quick tutorial on velvet lashes; then, follow along with the steps below to try out the sultry look yourself.
Step 1. Apply purple mascara to both the top and bottom lashes.
Step 2. Take a small brush and paint eyelashes using a purple paint stick.
Step 3. Paint the tips of your lashes with a red color.
Step 4. Line and blend the bottom lash line with a red paint stick.
