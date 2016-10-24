Anna Kendrick's Look Is Peak '90s Revival, & We're Here For It

Anna Kendrick's latest film, Trolls, is quite the throwback, so it's only appropriate that her get-up for its Los Angeles premiere be equally nostalgic.
The actress stepped onto the red carpet in a look reminiscent of our own childhood days — meaning lots of velvet, sparkly embellishments, and droopy, cinched sleeves. Her ice-skater silhouette comes courtesy of Marc Jacobs's spring '17 collection, and while the theme of the latter was more club kid, Kendrick's ensemble is giving us some serious Michelle Kwan vibes.
Kendrick topped off the dress with a skinny scarf fashioned out of the same navy plushy material. This on-trend revival served as both a style do and an ironic nod to the decade when the troll dolls themselves reigned supreme. Plus, she gets extra points for the low, crimped ponytail.
Among the chokers, crop tops, bucket hats, and other ’90s trends that worked their way back into our 2016 closets, velvet has got to be one of our favorites — so we aren’t really that surprised to see Kendrick wearing it. And, seeing as she’s our imaginary best friend, we’re pretty sure she’s going to let us borrow it. Right, Anna?
