THIS Is How To Do Your Eyebrows

Sometimes the basics can be the hardest to get right. Factor in myriad product options — in an almost-infinite number of shades and finishes — and you have a serious challenge for even the most seasoned beauty pro. But fret not: We’re here to help! We’re breaking down the beauty basics to make it easy to create a flawless, customized look of your own. Welcome to Beauty 101.



Most of us didn’t really think about the kind of effect our brows could have on our look before Cara Delevingne took the fashion world by storm with her signature arches. Now, instead of plucking our brows within a millimeter of their lives, we’re finding out how we can replace what we lost and make what we have look bolder than ever.



The brow products that have taken over beauty counters fill in sparse spaces, extend the length, and tint the hairs. But with an array of formulas on the market, choosing the one can be tricky.



And that’s where we come in. The following slides will help you figure out the best brow product for your look and lifestyle — because no one wants to accidentally wipe away their brows in the middle of a sweat session.

