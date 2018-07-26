If you take a look in your closet, chances are some of your favorite pieces are made from cotton. But ever wonder how that fluffy white plant becomes your perfectly worn pair of denim or your go-to-for-every-occasion tee? In this episode of How Stuff Is Made, Refinery29 goes behind the scenes at Cotton Incorporated in Cary, North Carolina to show you the dirt-to-shirt story of how cotton garments are made. From the farm and ginning stages to the yarn and knitting phases, remember the care and precision that went into every step of the process the next time you put on a cotton shirt.
