We can always count on Instagram to unearth trends at the very beginning of their cycle. Recently, we stumbled upon one that we're predicting is really going to catch on, regardless of how ridiculous it may seem.
Hannah Jewett has been making hoodies with necklace-like chains and other baubles hanging from where the drawstring would typically be. While she was previously taking orders through Instagram DM, her site just launched, so the hoodies are fully shoppable now, with prices ranging from $85 to $95.
"My background is in visual art and jewelry, and my aesthetic is influenced by the shapes and colors in design movements such as bauhaus, Art Deco, and Memphis design," Jewett tells Refinery29. "I got the idea by simply wanting to incorporate the forms in my art and jewelry with everyday clothing."
Advertisement
To us, this seems like the perfect next iteration of the hoodie craze that's been going strong since last year, when sweatshirts became more of a fashion staple than a day-off uniform. Plus, these metallic details are just another way to make the garment look polished and put-together — and don't worry, the chain is detachable for washing machine purposes. We'd say it's only a matter of time before this concept starts showing up in fast-fashion and designer stores alike (while, at the same time, we're contemplating D.I.Y.-ing our own).
Click on to wrap your head around the concept. Let's just say your hoodie game is about to be next-level.