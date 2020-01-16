Every Item You Need To DIY The Dreamiest Bar Cart

Owning a bar cart, especially a well-curated one, is adulting at its sophisticated finest. What started as a popular staple in mid-century households is still holding strong as a most wanted home accessory in 2020; thanks to its storage versatility, DIY drink-mixing convenience, and overall power as a stylish decor piece. But, there's an art behind keeping these booze shelves on wheels perfectly stocked — and those old chipped college mugs just won't do.
After studying the anatomy of Insta-worthy material, we distilled it all down into the essential bar-cart ingredient list ahead. Click through to pick up everything you'll need to put together a home bar of your own — from the fundamental cart base to the glistening shelf accessories and drink-mixing craft tools.
