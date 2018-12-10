The phrase "It's all in the details" never rings more true than during the holidays. Sure, you could probably get away with just a chic Le Smoking suit or LBD and look fly at that Champagne soirée you RSVP'd to this weekend, but it's the last-minute additions — a velvet bow clipped in your hair or a glitzy pair of earrings — that'll truly transform your outfit from a look to a lewk.