It’s no secret that the right accessories can level up an otherwise not-so-exciting 'fit: Take a quieter (or recently repeated) look, add a statement earring or sparkly bag, and voilà — a memorable, capital-E ensemble they'll never know you wore to three parties last Saturday.
This holiday season, we're once again pulling out this old trick, but this time, in the very 2019, very festive color scheme of black and gold. (It's a bona-fide trend, if you can't tell.)
Ahead, we've pulled together a selection of outfit-making shoes, bags, and jewelry from Macy’s, all in the color combo of the hour (you might remember these from our weekly Shopping Wednesdays IG Stories series). From an icy timepiece to a metallic-heeled sandal, read on for the add-ons you'll want to snatch up before you start making the party rounds.