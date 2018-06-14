A $300 5-Day Backpacking Trip To Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

10 a.m. — At the coffee shop, we hand in our free breakfast vouchers, the waitress gives us a menu, and we place our orders. Since it was a free breakfast, I’m not expecting anything substantial, but the waitress brings me this huge plate of stir-fried meat mixed with vegetables, along with a French baguette. She also gives us complimentary green teas. It was truly a great first meal in Vietnam! While we munch on our food, we talk about our travel plans. It turns out this is the first full day in Vietnam for both of us! We had all coincidentally booked our current hostel because it was close to the airport, but we want to stay in the main backpackers district for the following nights. Since I already had a hostel booked in the backpacker district, I told them that they could share my Uber and then start their hostel search in the area.