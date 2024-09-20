All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
After debuting its fall collection, which Charli XCX helped celebrate with a special performance, H&M is set to release its new Studio collection. H&M Studio, which started over a decade ago, releases biannual, limited-edition collections that are extremely sought-after. Now, five months since H&M Studio’s resort collection, the campaign for the A/W 2024 collection has finally dropped.
“H&M Studio collections always contain stylish wardrobe foundations — tailoring, denim, eveningwear — reworked in a way that feels fresh and modern,” Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative advisor and head of design womenswear at H&M, said in a press release. “That’s a formula we pushed even further for A/W24, with sleek pieces that you can throw on and immediately feel put-together and polished, but relaxed at the same time.”
Full of day-to-night transitional pieces and fall staples with a twist, H&M Studio will upgrade your wardrobe with unique-yet-versatile styles. The 51-piece collection includes oversized and reversible outerwear, glittery denim and knitwear, wool and scuba dresses, and sheer blouses and knee-high socks. From relaxed suiting and sequined eveningwear to leather accessories, these pieces will take care of every type of fall outfit, from office-appropriate looks to dinner party ‘fits.
“For A/W24 we devised a wardrobe that expresses creativity as well as timeless taste. Taking the pioneers of jazz as a starting point, we applied their improvisational techniques to fashion,” said Linda Wikell, concept designer at H&M Studio, in a press release. “The result is a collection of reinvigorated classics, with clever, versatile pieces that tread the line between day and night, masculine and feminine, always guaranteeing effortless style.”
Ranging between a $30 pack of socks and a $749 shearling jacket, H&M Studio’s higher price range is partly due to the higher quality, eco-conscious fabrics. These include Responsible Wool Standard-certified wool; chrome-free leather; mulberry silk; and recycled polyester, brass, steel, and zinc. So you can be confident in investing in a pair of H&M studio leather trousers or knee-high boots, wool blazers or sweaters, and recycled earrings or sunglasses.
While the A/W 2024 collection is set to release on September 26, you can already start perusing the offerings and plan which pieces you want to cart up ahead of time. And be sure to check back here to shop the collection once it goes live.