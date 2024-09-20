“H&M Studio collections always contain stylish wardrobe foundations — tailoring, denim, eveningwear — reworked in a way that feels fresh and modern,” Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative advisor and head of design womenswear at H&M, said in a press release. “That’s a formula we pushed even further for A/W24, with sleek pieces that you can throw on and immediately feel put-together and polished, but relaxed at the same time.”