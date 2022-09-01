Are You A PSL Lover Or A Fashion Rebel? H&M’s Latest Denim Drop Has A Pair For Every Fall Persona

With every new season comes the opportunity to reinvent your aesthetic, and now that September is officially here, it’s as perfect a time as ever to zero in on what your style vibe will be this fall. Is it dark and moody, or are you more of a fashion rule-breaker? Are you looking to build out a capsule wardrobe of chic, minimalist staples, or, rather, anything that looks polished while still feeling sweatpants-adjacent?
The trick to nailing any aesthetic? Having some reliable denim in your closet to pull it all together. That’s why we teamed up with H&M to create a guide to deciphering your fall vibe and which style of jeans will help you achieve it. Its latest denim drop offers a wide range of cuts (silhouettes that swing from '90s low-rise to high-rise skinnies), fits, and sizes ranging from 0 to 26 and XXS to 4XL, with most styles priced between $25 and $30, to boot. Ahead, keep reading to discover your fall vibe and the best denim to match.
The Autumn Minimalist
You take a minimalist approach to fall dressing, keeping your closet stocked with just the essentials, which you’ll mix and match in heavy rotation all season long. You know that any capsule wardrobe requires some classic, goes-with-everything denim, and this pair of mom jeans is it. Not too tight or too loose and hitting right at the ankle, they’re the quintessential everyday jean — not to mention, the higher waist is perfect for tucking in your pared-down favorites like oversized button-downs and soft-knit turtlenecks.
The Moody ’90s Grunger
Darker days, chillier temps, the summer foliage slowly turning brown and dying — fall is a mood, and you live to embrace it. On par with the ’90s revival, you’ll be channeling your inner brooding grunge kid with the trendiest denim style of the season: low-slung, baggy jeans. Preferably, you’ll pair these with an oversized flannel shacket and clunky combat boots or oxfords.
The Unapologetic Pumpkin Spice Latte Lover
You unabashedly love all things fall…as you should! All summer long, you dream of the day you can finally go pumpkin picking while sipping a piping hot PSL, doing so while wearing your go-to autumn uniform: a cozy oversized cardigan, black leggings, and knee-high boots. However, this year, you’ll forgo the black leggings for something a little chicer, like a sleek pair of skinny jeans that provide the same amount of curve-hugging stretch.
The One Who’d Rather Be In Sweatpants
The second there’s a slight chill in the air, you’d prefer to be cozied up on the couch with a good book and your favorite sweats, with some autumnal-smelling candle burning on the coffee table. But when you do need to leave the house and look a little more put together, you’ll reach for denim that’s soft and relaxed, like this distressed low-rise pair with just the *right* amount of slouch.
The Fall Fashion Rule-Breaker
No white after Labor Day? Not in this house. You believe sartorial rules are made to be broken, and you’ll be living in your white denim until the very first signs of spring (and then… you’ll continue to wear it). With an extra-high waist and loose fit, these have an effortlessly cool fit and feel and can be paired with just about anything — be it black loafers and a chunky-knit sweater for day or a corseted top and heels for night.
The Lazy Fall Dresser
Maybe it’s the weather, but as soon as fall rolls around, you just can’t be bothered with getting dressed up. A midi dress with tights? Never heard of her. But you know more than anyone that when a dinner party or a hot date calls for dressier attire (cuffing season is right around the corner, after all), a pair of black wide-leg jeans can look incredibly elegant when paired with the right pieces. Throw on an oversized black blazer and a heeled boot to look instantly polished and put-together, minimal effort required.
The Transitional Outerwear Obsessive
There are plenty of reasons to get excited about fall; for you, it’s the return of transitional jackets. From classic trench coats to leather shackets and silky bombers, you own more lightweight outerwear than underwear and simply can’t wait to bust it out from the back of your closet. But if there’s one style you consider a reliable standby, it’s the denim jacket. Take this one, for example: With dropped shoulders, an oversized fit, and a cropped hem, the classic style gets reimagined with a vintage feel (and an ultra-flattering fit).
