If you know me, you know that I preach the Black Friday gospel like no other. For as long as I can remember, the retail holiday has been a cherished tradition my mom and I partake in. From waking before dawn to ensure maximum shopping time to nonstop suburban mall-hopping, you can bet we've never come home empty-handed. That said, it should come as no surprise that I've already scoped out the deals before they officially hit shelves November 24.