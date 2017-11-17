If you know me, you know that I preach the Black Friday gospel like no other. For as long as I can remember, the retail holiday has been a cherished tradition my mom and I partake in. From waking before dawn to ensure maximum shopping time to nonstop suburban mall-hopping, you can bet we've never come home empty-handed. That said, it should come as no surprise that I've already scoped out the deals before they officially hit shelves November 24.
First on my radar: The new Black Friday drop at H&M, which features wardrobe essentials for less than $15. *Reads more closely.* Um yeah, you read that right! You can expect roomy knit sweaters, floral-splashed LBDs, sparkly outerwear, and blouses that are made for office and party dressing alike. Preview the new wares ahead, and mark your cal for next Friday when the line becomes fully shoppable online and in stores. Show us a more iconic deal — we'll wait.