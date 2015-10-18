After being in the beauty industry a while, you start to raise an eyebrow whenever a product makes an insane claim. I've tried so many "long-lasting" lipsticks that have failed me,
I was starting to develop commitment issues. So when I visited H&M's brand-new beauty department and was told its new Velvet Lip Cream held on for dear life, I took a couple of tubes and added a healthy dose of skepticism.
I was pleasantly surprised. The standard, doe-foot wand pulls on just the right amount of product. However, this formula is slippery, and after accidentally swiping the color onto my nose, I realized a lip brush was probably a better form of application.
The color payoff on this stuff is outstanding. One swipe gives you a gorgeous tint, and a second gives you a bold, opaque finish. But here's the caveat: You have to apply it quickly. In about 60 seconds, the pigment dries completely. And that stuff doesn't budge for anything (dear life included). I successfully consumed two cups of coffee, a huge bottle of water, and an olive-oil-laden salad before the color even began to show wear. But even after I ate the last of my spinach, the only area that needed more color was the very inner rim of my mouth.
One other note: If you're looking for a long-wear lip option that has a bit of a shine, this isn't your tube. Like its name says, this one dries so matte, it looks velvety on the lips. Drier formulas stick around longer than glossy ones, so if you're looking to eat a double cheeseburger without your lipstick moving all over your face, this is the option for you. Plus, it's under $10, so you can stock up on multiple shades. Just make sure you have a good lip-color remover on hand; you're going to need it.
H&M Beauty Velvet Lip Cream, $9.99, available at H&M.
