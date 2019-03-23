Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star & up only club, with entry granted by our devoted-to-the-goods shop editors.
If you feel like you've been hearing a lot about ThirdLove recently, there's a reason why — customers are evangelical about the brand's bras and are quick to sing its praises. Many of them had been overlooked by traditional bra-makers for decades and are now fanatical about ThirdLove’s highly engineered, precise-fitting undergarments.
“I never, ever had a bra that fit,” says ThirdLove founder Heidi Zak. She’s talking about her life pre-2013, before her San Francisco-based company upended the lingerie industry by offering 78 bra sizes and a radically inclusive marketing campaign depicting women of all ages, shapes, and sizes wearing bras that fit them perfectly. Thanks to top-notch customer service and an exhaustive “Fit Finder” quiz that helps customers determine their exact bra size, ThirdLove is now at the top of the lingerie brand game.
A visit to the ThirdLove website is like opening a Pandora’s box of good options — almost every bra has at least a four-star rating, and anywhere from 200 to over 30,000 (!) reviews. And since the quality does come with a heftier price tag, you may want to test the waters with just one bra — but how to choose? It's a lot to take in, but we're here to guide you. Using our eagle eyes, Zak’s expert insight, and reviews from countless satisfied customers, we’ve rounded up the top ten bras in ThirdLove’s entire range. Click through to see the must-haves, ranked in order of popularity. Your girls will thank you.
1 of 10
24/7 Classic T-shirt Bra
“This is our best-selling bra of all time,” says Zak. “It's the bra you can wear anywhere, with anything.” With a universal shape and the memory foam cups that ThirdLove is known for, it’s a true crowd pleaser.
The Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars; 33,207 reviews
What They're Saying: “My holy grail bra. Before I tried ThirdLove, I hadn’t worn a normal wired bra for 5 years. It didn’t look good but it was comfortable. A year or so ago, I saw an ad on Instagram so I took the quiz and reluctantly ordered two bras, mostly because the fit was guaranteed. I was really not expecting to love these bras as much as I do. I have since thrown every other bra I owned away. I will never buy a bra from another company or brand again. The company is amazing, the website is so easy to navigate. Shipping is fast, even during sales. The bras come packaged and ship beautifully and the little touches are unexpected and a welcomed surprise. I tell EVERYONE I know to try out ThirdLove. It changed my life! Seriously. I look so much better wearing these bras. And now that I have the correct fit, I don’t feel uncomfortable.” - Kate B.
2 of 10
24/7 Perfect Coverage Bra
With the same pitch-perfect design as the original t-shirt bra, the fuller cups on this style offer more coverage for larger cup sizes.
The Hype: 4.3 out of 5 stars; 20,254 reviews
What They're Saying: “The name of this bra says part of what this bra is. Comfort I can't say enough of, separation of the girls YES, thank you. I can't believe you may have made me a happy customer, and I'm talking about a bra. WOW!!!!!!” - Patricia S.
3 of 10
24/7 Classic Contour Plunge Bra
Mesh accents on this daring plunge bra help to prevent the cup gaping often found on skimpier styles.
The Hype: 4.4 out of 5 stars, 2,579 reviews
What They're Saying: “I’m currently working on expanding my bra assortment, and I’m so, so glad that I added this one. It’s the perfect plunge: you can wear a low v-neck without it showing, it’s insanely comfortable while still being supportive, and there’s zero gaping. It’s also super cute, which is a really nice bonus for a bra this practical!” - Madison
4 of 10
24/7 Lace Balconette Bra
With its lacy — but still supportive! — balconette bra, ThirdLove has proved that style and function can co-exist.
The Hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars, 2,205 reviews
What They're Saying: “This bra is completely amazing! First thing I noticed when I opened my package was the bra was prettier in person. Second, was once I tried it on, it was comfortable. I mean, so comfortable, as if I was wearing NOTHING! I work 12 hour shifts and it was heaven on my breasts, shoulders, and back. No straps digging into my shoulders. The band didn't feel uncomfortable and the lace didn't scratch my skin at all. Ladies, you have to get this bra! It's sexy AND comfortable as heck!!” - Verna
5 of 10
24/7 Strapless Bra
One of Zak’s proudest achievements is ThirdLove’s strapless style. “I had personally stopped wearing strapless outfits because I literally couldn’t find a strapless bra that would stay up.” Along with Ra’el Cohen, ThirdLove’s head of design, Zak achieved the impossible — a strapless bra that doesn’t fall down.
The Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars; 1,894 reviews
What They're Saying: “Finally an infallible strapless bra has been created! I’m so excited and I’m telling ALL my girls. I’ve finally discovered a strapless bra that doesn’t make me re-think going strapless! I’ve only tried it w/out straps thus far, and I’m thrilled. This bra is comfortable and it doesn’t fall down. I didn’t adjust it once or think about it twice on the two occasions I’ve worn it so far. Thank you, Third Love, for keeping up your standards in quality and comfort in your strapless design as well! I have never bought a bra from you that I haven’t loved. And also, just so you know, I don’t do “reviews” — but this one deserves it.” - Keri O.
6 of 10
24/7 Perfect Coverage Racerback Bra
All of ThirdLove’s bells and whistles come together in a racerback, a sometimes-overlooked but very necessarily component of the bra arsenal.
The Hype: 4.3 out of 5 stars; 1,411 reviews
What They're Saying: “I HATE racer back bras. They are constrictive and uncomfortable. Not this one! It has the same amazing weightless feel of my other Third Love bras, but a racer back. It is now my favorite bra.” - Cyndi G.
7 of 10
24/7 Lace Contour Plunge Bra
“The lace plunge is super pretty; it’s a little bit sexy, but it’s still very smoothing and you can wear it under almost anything,” raves Zak. “I wear that bra equally to the t-shirt bra — that’s a lot coming from a lace bra.”
The Hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars; 1,325 reviews
What They’re Saying: “Comfortable, supportive, AND pretty. When you're my bust size, you mostly resign yourself to a lot of beige and no decoration, because they're just here to get the job done. So, it's just nice to have a bra that “gets that job done” better than most, but also looks great and has some extra (but not distracting or uncomfortable) frills.” - Mary S.
8 of 10
24/7 Pima Cotton T-Shirt Bra
We love the super-soft fabrication and keyhole detail on this cotton version of ThirdLove’s classic t-shirt bra.
The Hype: 4.4 out of 5 stars; 1,147 reviews
What They’re Saying: “Favorite Thirdlove style so far! Of course they fit like a dream. So soft. Just the silhouette I needed on my small frame (32B 1/2). Slips under my clothes perfectly. Bought sea salt and storm (why not a fun color). Haven't worn a cotton bra in forever, headed to warmer weather and we'll see how that goes, but I'm guessing I'll still love them.” - Kristin
9 of 10
Seamless Lounge Bra
For those moments when you don’t need a lot of support, ThirdLove has created a super-comfortable wear-around-the-house bra out of anti-microbial bamboo.
The Hype: 4.4 out of 5 stars; 784 reviews
What They’re Saying: “Can I just wear this all the time? Super comfortable but still supportive. Moving into my second trimester of pregnancy and this helps accommodate my growing boobs! The removable cups are nice as well for a little extra shaping.” - Molly W.
10 of 10
24/7 Seamless Stripe Wireless Bra
“I believe we created a wireless bra that you can actually wear to work,” says Zak. “A lot of wireless bras are fine for lounging, but the one we created is really comfortable and supportive, and gives you a really great shape.”
The Hype: 4.4 stars out of 5; 740 reviews
What They're Saying: “I love this bra. I suffer from incessant strap slippage — this bra? No slippage. I hate the way underwire feels but like the support/shaping of it — this bra? No wires, great shape and support from the one piece of boning on the side (that is super flexible and doesn’t poke one!) and the wide flat band. It’s a soft, comfortable, attractive, flattering bra, and I want to replace every bra I own with it!” - S. C.
