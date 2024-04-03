To set the tone for the new brand direction, for the debut lookbook, Ochs and stylist Natasha Royt put the models in tights and shot them against Manhattan as a backdrop. “I wanted to show her with her hair down, not super-snatched, because I think that all feeds back into what people remember Hervé Léger previously like — as clubwear, and eveningwear which it still is but the modern woman has changed,” says Ochs. “It is still the same amazing product, but like let's maybe not put her in the heel… let’s cover her up.”