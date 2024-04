With just three collections under her belt — the first of which, Spring 2024 , just hit stores, before Pre-Fall and Fall 2024 lines are set to drop later in the year — Ochs’ touch is already apparent. While under previous creative director Christian Juul Nielsen’s direction, Hervé Léger doubled down on its sexy, club-era roots (albeit in a much cooler, edgier way than the ‘00s could ever deliver) and going-out clothing, Ochs is proposing something more versatile. Clothing that women can wear every day rather than just on special occasions: body-skimming midi dresses that wouldn’t look out of place at an office, romantic fringe-adorned maxis made for date night, and shiny fabrics for a night out that doesn’t involve stumbling out of the club at three in the morning.