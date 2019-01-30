10 Healthy Meals That Are Comforting Enough To Eat All Winter Long

In winter we seek comfort in the form of sweaters, couches and food. But, our cold-weather faves (think pizza and ramen) often mean we stop eating veggies altogether. Don't get us wrong, we definitely don't want to give our comfort food-filled winter menus a dose of the sad salad treatment. So, we went in search of dishes that boast the best of both worlds: healthy meals that still taste and feel comforting, AF.
Combatting cold weather with fresh meals that still contain some cheesy-hot recipe integrity is possible, folks. And we've rounded up ten dishes ahead — from grain bowls packed with roasted veggie goodness, to hearty chicken and feta meatballs, creamy red pepper-cashew pasta, a stacked breakfast sandwich, and more — to prove it. The recipes ahead pair perfectly with our fuzzy slippers (and Netflix) while still hitting that healthy goal on the nose. Now our sweaters and couches won't be left to do all the heavy lifting.