Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Healthy Recipes
Diet & Nutrition
Is Your Spiked Seltzer Really "Healthy"?
by
Cory Stieg
More from Healthy Recipes
Wellness
FroYo Is Your Enemy, Not Your Friend — OK?
Molly Longman
May 9, 2019
Food & Drinks
16 Fast Food Chains That Secretly Have Vegan-Friendly Options
Elizabeth Buxton
May 8, 2019
Trader Joe's Recipes
5 Easy Trader Joe's Meals Real Women Can't Stop Making
Michelle Santiago...
May 1, 2019
Cooking Tips
The Ultimate Guide To Greens & The Best Ways To Eat Them
As the weather begins to heat up outside, many home cooks are looking for ways to create satisfying meals without turning on the oven, and our eyes
by
Olivia Harrison
Diet & Nutrition
Why You Should Probably Eat Before A Morning Workout
Whether or not you consider yourself a Morning Person, there are some undeniable benefits of working out in the morning. An a.m. workout can help you
by
Cory Stieg
Diet & Nutrition
Matzo Constipation: A Tricky Side Effect Of Passover
Chag Pesach sameach, everybody. This past Friday marked the beginning of Passover, the Jewish holiday that commemorates the biblical exodus from Egypt.
by
Cory Stieg
Recipes
The Internet Is Buzzing About The Squash Casserole From
Queer...
Queer Eye season 3 was full of food moments that made our stomachs growl in-between sobbing fits. We saw the Fab Five and their heroes eat rabbit pie,
by
Olivia Harrison
Gluten Free
Gluten-Free Beers That Don't Make Us Sad
There are few things so truly satisfying than a sip of a crisp, cold beer — a pleasure that even our gluten-free readers have a right to enjoy. So, we
by
Brianna Arps
Dedicated Feature
5 Feel-Good Breakfast Recipes For Non-Morning People
No matter if it's a busy weekday morning or a lazy Sunday, the idea of cooking breakfast at home — when you could otherwise grab a store-bought bacon,
by
Jen Anderson
Diet & Nutrition
The "Best Diet Of 2019" Isn't A Diet At All
The so-called best diet of 2019 actually isn't a diet at all — it's a style of eating in which no foods are off-limits and calorie-tracking or
by
Cory Stieg
Diet & Nutrition
The Truth About The Buzzy Carnivore Diet
Last summer, controversial self-help guru Jordan Peterson's daughter, Mikhaila Peterson, went viral because she claimed that a diet of only beef cured her
by
Cory Stieg
Vegan Diet
All About Aquafaba, The Cocktail Ingredient Tom Schwartz Feels Co...
Last night, the on-screen bar opening most anticipated by Bravo fans finally happened. TomTom, the brainchild of Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Lisa
by
Olivia Harrison
Dedicated Feature
The Only 5 Recipes You Need To Make This Winter
It’s winter. You’ve whittled your social circle down to the few friends who like you enough to come to your apartment, your skin is peeling off in
by
Eliza Dumais
Trader Joe's Food
These Are The 6 Best Trader Joe's Dips, According To Employe...
For some of us less-then-enthusiastic football fans, Super Bowl parties aren't so much about who's playing — seriously, who is playing? No, these annual
by
Olivia Harrison
Winter
10 Healthy Meals That Are Comforting Enough To Eat All Winter Long
In winter we seek comfort in the form of sweaters, couches and food. But, our cold-weather faves (think pizza and ramen) often mean we stop eating veggies
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Healthy Recipes
Healthier Takes On 5 Super Bowl Classics
The best part about the Super Bowl is that it presents an opportunity to snack on classic American appetizers like potato skins, spinach dip, and
by
Olivia Harrison
Food & Drinks
22 Meal Subscription Deals To Help You Conquer That 2019 New Year...
These days, you can get just about anything delivered. And since it's becoming more popular to cook health-conscious meals at home, typical takeout is
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Clean Slate
Healthy Snacks To Satisfy Your Sweet & Salty Cravings
For many, snacks are essential to get through the day, including satisfying the need for a sweet treat here and there. But if you’re trying to eat
by
Dr. Drew Ramsey
Clean Slate
How To Eat Intuitively When Your Cravings Lead You To Donuts, Pas...
You open up Seamless, prepared to make what feels like your most important decision of the day: what to order for dinner. You know the nutrient-rich
by
Cory Stieg
Food & Drinks
NYC's Next-Level Vegetarian Spots
Vegetarian restaurants need not only apply to actual vegetarians. In fact, NYC boasts some veggie-centric spots that are so delectable that they keep even
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Clean Slate
Dinner Recipes So Tasty, You'll Actually Enjoy Making Them
When life gets hectic, it might be easy to forgo a proper dinner and just grab something quick on the way home from work. But dinner is one of my favorite
by
Dr. Drew Ramsey
Clean Slate
Instead of Takeout, Try These Healthy Lunch Recipes
If you frequently order takeout for lunch and eat it at your work desk during the week, why not try prepping a hearty and healthy lunch at home over the
by
Dr. Drew Ramsey
Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's Latest Product Could Be 2019's First Food ...
Trader Joe's is wasting no time in the new year. We're only three days in and the grocery chain is already adding new items to store shelves. Yesterday,
by
Olivia Harrison
Health Trends
The Problem With Chipotle's New Keto, Whole30, & Paleo Bowls
Just in time for everyone's new year's resolutions to peak and then plummet, Chipotle has announced a new collection of "diet-driven" bowls and salads:
by
Cory Stieg
Clean Slate
Forget Dieting — Make Your New Year's Food Resolutio...
Welcome to Clean Slate, Refinery29’s 21-day course filled with new ways to think about food, exercise, and stress relief. Sign up here to get nutritious
by
Dr. Drew Ramsey
Trader Joe's Food
Trader Joe's Shoppers On Their Favorite Grocery Buys Of 2018
Loyal Trader Joe's shoppers know that the chain is constantly rolling out new products. That was definitely true this year. How many did TJ's introduce in
by
Olivia Harrison
Food Trends
The Most Googled Recipes Of 2018 Are (Mostly) Dinner Classics
Google isn't just a search engine, it's our best — and fastest — sous chef. "Google, how do I make a quick meatloaf?" we've asked it, while our
by
Meagan Fredette
Diet & Nutrition
Eating Only Fruit Might Be Trendy, But It's A Really Bad Idea
From Steve Jobs to vegan vloggers, Instagram wellness gurus to bodybuilders, lots of health-inclined people on the internet have been under the impression
by
Cory Stieg
Thanksgiving
These Are The Potato Recipes Everyone Will Be Making For Thanksgi...
Ah, the potato. You may regard it as a lowly starch, but really, no comfort food feast would be complete without at least one dish made with the humble
by
Olivia Harrison
Thanksgiving
10 Easy Desserts For The Thanksgiving Guest Who Didn't Menti...
Say the word "Thanksgiving" with the word "desserts," and chances are images of perfectly round pies filled with pumpkin, nuts, and all sorts of fruit
by
Olivia Harrison
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted