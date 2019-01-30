3 Cold-Weather Comfort Food Recipes That Take 15 Minutes Or Less

During the summer, when you don’t have time to do anything other than grab a tub of hummus and chuck some pitta in the toaster, it doesn’t matter that your dinner is unfulfilling. The sun nourishes your soul; carrot sticks are a happy bonus. However, when winter and its cooler, darker evenings start to roll in, it's understandable to want something comforting – not to mention piping hot – that can be on the table in 15 minutes flat.
A lot of warming winter recipes (see: stews) can take forever, and while using the slow cooker is fine on weekends, on midweek evenings after a long day at work, the last thing you want is to have to wait hours for food.
Click through to see a few of the simple, 15-minute dinners I’ve been making lately.