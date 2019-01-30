Snow Day Movies And Shows To Binge During The Polar Vortex

It's not truly winter without one life-stopping blizzard. After you've stocked up on snacks and shut all your windows, all that's left is to wait out the storm — but you don't have to do it alone. While we might not all have significant others with whom we can snuggle under the covers and make snow-day pancakes, we do have Netflix, Hulu, HBO Go, and Amazon Prime. Those are just as good, right?
When you can't go to work or even leave the house, your only option is to fire up the TV (or laptop or tablet) and let the binge-watching commence. Luckily, our favorite streaming services have come through with a plethora of options. Use this opportunity to catch up on the shows you've fallen behind on, or get nostalgic by re-watching some of those classic movies you forgot existed. For instance, there's the underappreciated (in my opinion) Must Love Dogs, or a brand-new season of Love to watch from start to finish. Ahead are the best things you can stream right now to survive the upcoming polar vortex.