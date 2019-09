Is Diet Ice Cream Bad For You Or What?

Even if you can tolerate the ingredients just fine, you might not get what you're looking for from a dessert (and definitely not a meal) if you just opt for the diet ice cream, London says. A diet ice cream might seem like the ideal indulgence, but it could leave you with what London calls "full-not-satisfied syndrome." Basically, it's that feeling when you're physically full but still want something else, and it usually happens as a result of eating foods that contain some macronutrients but lack an important " satiety component ," she says. You might find that a scoop of the diet version and a scoop of gelato, or a scoop of diet ice cream plus something more indulgent is your satisfaction sweet (sorry) spot, she says.