Is Diet Ice Cream Bad For You Or What?

If this thought process is all too familiar to you, or if you like keeping a pint of "healthy" ice cream in your freezer for dessert, then you might be wondering whether diet ice creams like this are too good to be true. How can something contain nothing and everything at the same time, plus taste like a delicious peanut butter cup? Well, the truth is complicated, and may make you re-think your go-to pseudo "dinner" option.